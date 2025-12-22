MUSCAT: The Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has played a pivotal role in establishing a major tuna and sardine canning facility in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm through its subsidiary, Oman Food Investment Holding. The project aligns with OIA’s commitment to enhancing the added value of Oman’s fisheries sector and supporting sustainable economic growth.

With an investment of RO 26 million, the facility is among the largest fish canning plants in the Middle East, boasting a production capacity of 100 million cans annually — surpassing major plants across the GCC. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure enables superior processing capabilities while creating approximately 200 direct jobs, supporting local employment and contributing to national self-sufficiency in high-quality seafood.

The facility enjoys logistical advantages that enhance access to regional and global markets.

The facility offers a diverse range of products, including canned tuna and sardines, as well as fish-derived products such as fish meal and fish oil. Operating on a fully integrated supply chain, it sources raw materials from Omani fishing companies and employs modern processing, cold storage and warehousing facilities. This ensures efficiency, high product quality, and strengthens the domestic food manufacturing sector’s contribution to value addition in fisheries.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the facility incorporates energy- and water-efficient measures and repurposes fish waste to produce secondary products, reflecting OIA’s alignment with global best practices and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Strategically located in Duqm, near key fishing zones and the Arabian Sea’s growing network of seaports, the facility enjoys logistical advantages that enhance access to regional and global markets, positioning Oman as a leading exporter of premium seafood products. The project also contributes to Oman Vision 2040 by promoting economic diversification, sustainable sectoral investment and human capital development through on-the-job training in a fast-growing industry.

This initiative forms part of OIA’s National Development Fund (NDF), which manages over 160 companies across vital economic sectors in Oman, focusing on sustainable financial returns, sectoral growth, enhanced value addition, investment attraction, privatisation programmes, local content support, corporate integration and governance transparency.



