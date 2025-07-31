Muscat: The Tax Authority has postponed the enforcement date for Phase Three of the Digital Tax Stamp (DTS) System on excise goods, which includes soft drinks, energy drinks, and other excise beverages (excluding sweetened beverages).

The new domestic enforcement date is November 1, 2025, instead of the previously announced date of August 1, 2025.

The Tax Authority said that all products subject to this system shall bear the approved tax stamps before this date, as the sale or distribution of any unstamped products within the Sultanate of Oman will be strictly prohibited starting from November 1, 2025.

The Tax Authority calls on all importers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to comply with this decision and take the necessary measures to ensure full readiness and compliance by the specified deadline. No exceptions or extensions will be granted beyond this date.

The digital tax stamps will allow tax authorities to monitor, track, and trace excise goods across the supply chain, strengthening control and compliance over excise products, and enhancing market transparency. It is a stamp affixed to an item as evidence that a tax on it has been paid. The dealer of a controlled substance is required to purchase by paying a tax.

