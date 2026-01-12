Arab Finance: Investors in Upper Egypt governorates, classified as “Area A”, are eligible for tax deductions of up to 50% of investment costs, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib stated.

Under the Investment Law, the deduction applies to taxable profits and is capped at 80% of a project’s capital in the prioritized areas.

El-Khatib’s remarks came during a meeting with investors in Luxor in the presence of Governor Abdel-Mottaleb Amara.

He outlined the state’s vision to increase investment in the governorates to stimulate growth rates and create job opportunities for their residents.

For his part, Amara affirmed that the governorate is working on several investment projects, most notably in the tourism sector, where several hotel and tourism projects are under construction.

The governor also unveiled investment plans in agriculture and agro-processing. This is in addition to a prepared program that includes 25 undeveloped assets to be offered for investors.

Amara presented 47 investment opportunities in the governorate, including six awarded projects and 16 others finalized for offering this month. The remaining 12 projects are allocated for implementation.

An additional 13 investment opportunities are currently under review by relevant authorities.