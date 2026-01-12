Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business hub in the region, welcomes Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater as Chief Executive Officer, effective 11 January 2026, succeeding Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida.

Al-Khater brings over 28 years of experience and strong strategic insight to QFC. In his new role, he will lead the organisation in delivering its strategic objectives and further strengthening its position as a trusted and credible international financial centre.

He will oversee the Centre’s mandate, with a focus on ensuring its strategic objectives remain aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to the broader national economic ecosystem and supporting economic diversification efforts.

Drawing on his extensive experience, he will work with the executive management team to drive the Centre’s strategic priorities across financial services development, wealth attraction, and digital transformation. This will further position the QFC and Qatar as a preferred destination for business growth.

Al-Khater has held a number of senior leadership positions across the telecommunications and energy sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Tunisia. During this period, he led a company-wide transformation and drove key performance achievements and operational progress.

Prior to this, he held various senior roles within the Ooredoo Group. Before joining Ooredoo, he spent 11 years at Qatar Petroleum.

In addition, Al-Khater currently serves on the Board of Directors of Ooredoo Algeria. He has previously served as a Board Member of Arabsat, Al Jazeera Network, and the Qatar Museums Authority Board of Trustees, reflecting his extensive governance and board-level experience.

Mansoor holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Qatar University, an M.B.A from Hull University and a master’s degree in emergency & Disaster Management from Georgetown University.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

