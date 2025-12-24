Muscat – The Tax Authority has announced a strategic adjustment to the implementation of the Digital Tax Stamp (DTS) system for the soft drinks sector. Under the new directives, the customs obligation to apply the digital stamp on soft drinks has been suspended. Additionally, the local obligation for the application of these stamps, which was originally scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, has been postponed until further notice.

These decisions have been introduced to support procedural smoothness and to ensure that companies, importers, and traders reach the necessary technical and operational readiness for an optimal system rollout. The Tax Authority clarified that these changes are strictly limited to soft drinks and do not affect the implementation of the DTS system for any other excise goods currently subject to the regime.

