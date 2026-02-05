Muscat: Oman Tax Authority said tax revenues reached about RO 1.373 billion in 2025 and the number of tax returns filed rose to about 353,000, up 37% from 2024, citing stronger voluntary compliance and the impact of awareness efforts and system upgrades.

The figures were announced during the authority’s first media briefing, held on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Al Wahat Club in Muscat Governorate, as part of efforts to strengthen partnerships with national media and enhance information exchange and tax awareness.

The authority’s chairman, Nasser Al Jashmi, said the media is a key partner in delivering tax messages to society, stressing that transparency and continuous communication are essential to building a culture of voluntary compliance and strengthening trust between the community and government institutions.He said taxes are vital financial tools that support fiscal sustainability and a balanced state budget, while helping fund public services, social protection programmes and infrastructure projects.

Said Al Shanfari, Director General of the Tax Policy General Directorate, presented an overview of Oman’s tax system and the authority’s strategy, saying it aligns with Oman Vision 2040, and highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance performance and improve taxpayer services.

Mahmoud Al Rabani, Director General of the Taxpayer Services and Operation General Directorate, said the 2025 results reflect improved compliance and stronger service delivery as the authority continues to streamline procedures and advance digital transformation.

The briefing also reviewed tax policy developments locally and internationally, including legislative reforms and anti-tax evasion measures aimed at promoting tax fairness, protecting state financial resources and ensuring the sustainability of public revenue to support economic and development goals.



