MUSCAT: The Directorate-General for Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion in Al Batinah North Governorate, in collaboration with Credit Oman, wrapped up a training programme for Omani export companies focused on navigating modern customs systems and understanding the laws and regulations related to trade and export. The four-day programme, which concluded on July 30, 2025, involved 30 entities in the governorate active in the import and export sectors.

Said bin Rashid al Balushi, Director of the Investment Promotion Department at the Directorate-General for Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in Al Batinah North, stated that the training programme is part of the ministry’s efforts to support and empower Omani exporters by raising awareness of the technical and procedural aspects related to the harmonised system and customs tariffs. He emphasised that this is a critical foundation for facilitating the movement of goods and enhancing trade exchange.

He added, “Through this training programme, we aimed to create a supportive environment for Omani exports and enable institutions to capitalise on opportunities for access to global markets by gaining a deeper understanding of customs systems and credit insurance mechanisms, thus enhancing the competitiveness of national products on regional and international levels.”

Ali bin Khamis al Fazari, a customs expert and trainer for the programme, remarked, “Customs play a fundamental role in organising and facilitating international trade. We provided participants with the necessary knowledge to understand the harmonised system, which is a crucial tool in international trade that clearly defines the customs classifications of goods, thereby streamlining customs processes more efficiently.”

