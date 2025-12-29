Doha, Qatar: Qatar's economy maintained growth in the third quarter of 2025, with real GDP rising by 2.9% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

This growth was driven primarily by non-hydrocarbon activities, which expanded by 4.4%, according to a statement issued by the National Planning Council (NPC) on Sunday.

Real GDP estimates for the third quarter of 2025 reached QAR 186.1 billion at constant prices, compared with QAR 180.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-hydrocarbon activities accounted for 65.5% of real GDP, with value added reaching QAR 121.9 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared to QAR 116.8 billion in the same period of 2024.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 4.4%, in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Within the non-hydrocarbon economy, the fastest-growing activities on a year-on-year basis were construction (9.1%), wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (8.9%), and accommodation and food service activities (6.4%).

The expansion reflects rising domestic demand, increased visitor activity, and the continued rollout of infrastructure and public-sector projects, with positive spillover effects across services and trade.

Secretary General of NPC, HE Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, affirmed that these results reflect 'the resilience of the Qatari economy and the continuity of the path of economic diversification, as it achieves real growth […] driven by the strong performance of non-hydrocarbon activities […]. This performance underscores the success of economic and development policies in enhancing the contribution of productive and service sectors, in line with the targets of the Third National Development Strategy and strengthens the national economy's ability to achieve sustainable and balanced growth over the medium and long term.'

Overall, 15 of 17 economic activities recorded positive real growth in the third quarter of 2025, demonstrating the resilience of Qatar's economic base.

The NPC's National Statistics Center continues to refine its methods for measuring GDP, with recent revisions applied to the estimates of the third quarter of 2024.

As part of ongoing efforts to align national accounts with international best practices (System of National Accounts 2008-2025), a comprehensive revision of Qatar's national accounts is underway and scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

