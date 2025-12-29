Egypt - The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has announced the completion of the first phase of its smart licensing and ministerial approvals system, marking a major transformation in the review of urban designs and the issuance of construction permits in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

The new system is designed to simplify procedures, accelerate workflows and enhance service efficiency for real estate developers, significantly reducing the time required to obtain approvals and licences while supporting faster project implementation and a more attractive investment environment.

The digital platform was developed through integration and coordination with multiple government entities, including the New Urban Communities Authority, the Egyptian Insurance Pool, the Housing and Building National Research Center, Civil Protection, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, and the New Capital Authority. This collaboration ensures unified technical and regulatory standards, while strengthening accuracy, transparency and digital governance.

In its first phase, the system enables developers and authorised representatives to register electronically, submit and track urban development project data online, and access approved building codes and technical requirements specific to the New Capital. It also allows for the electronic submission and real-time follow-up of applications for master plan approvals and ministerial decisions, alongside digital technical reviews of buildings.

The platform further facilitates the online review of building permit applications by enabling developers to upload required documents and engineering drawings, respond electronically to technical comments, and complete the entire process through to permit issuance without the need for in-person procedures.

ACUD said the system represents a key step towards reinforcing transparency and digital governance, offering an integrated digital experience that supports developers, stimulates construction activity and enhances the New Capital’s attractiveness to local and foreign investors.

The company added that the second phase of the smart licensing and approvals system will introduce electronic payment for licensing and technical review fees, digital approvals and electronic signatures for master plans, and automated technical reviews of urban development master plans, further advancing the city’s digital urban management framework.

