Americana Restaurants International, which is also listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), recorded a net profit worth $219.10 million in 2025, which marked a 38% growth from $158.80 million in 2024.

The region-focused international company delivered 14.20% higher revenue at $2.50 billion in 2025 when compared to $2.19 billion in 2024.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.02 in 2025, compared with $0.01 in the previous year, according to a press release.

Americana Restaurants opened 216 gross new stores in 2025, bringing total store count to 2,749 restaurants across 12 markets.

Expansion remained selective, with a focus on capital efficiency, payback discipline, and high-return locations.

Moreover, capital expenditure amounted to $125.20 million in 2025, which represented 5% of total revenues including consideration paid to acquire the subsidiary operating Pizza Hut in Oman, aligned with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

In 2025, the company reported adjusted free cash flow of $209.10 million and a cash conversion rate of 57.70%.

Cash Dividends

The board of Americana Restaurants will consider a cash dividend of $201.60 million for 2025.

The company will pay $0.024 per share to the eligible shareholders, subject to the approval of the general assembly meeting.

The proposed dividends are in line with the company’s capital allocation framework and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Fourth-Quarter Results

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, Americana Restaurants posted a 102.40% leap in net profit.

The revenue also increased by 13.60% year-on-year (YoY) in the October-December 2025 period, on the back of strong like-for-like sales.

The company further recorded a net profit margin expansion of 5.50% reaching 12.5%.

Meanwhile, excluding the one-off charge in Q4-24 and the one-off benefit in Q4-25, the net profit increased by 47.40% with a net profit margin expansion of 2.60%.

Tadawul Data in SAR

According to the latest disclosures on Tadawul, Americana Restaurants posted net profits of SAR 821.71 million in 2025, compared with SAR 595.34 million in 2024.

The EPS rose to SAR 0.10 in 2025 from SAR 0.07 in 2024.

The company generated revenue of SAR 9.40 billion during the January-December 2025 period, reflecting a 14.21% annual growth from SAR 8.23 billion.

In their February meeting, the board of Americana Restaurants recommended a dividend payout equivalent to SAR 755.87 million for 2025.

The company is expected to disburse an equivalent to SAR 0.090 per share, representing 120% of the share par value, for 8.39 billion eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility date is set for the shareholders owning shares by the end of trading day 7 May 2026, while the payment date will be announced at a later time.

The company stated, in its Tadawul disclosure, that “The number of shares eligible for dividends doesn’t include 25 million shares that have been purchased by the company for the purpose of Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) in 2024.”

Outlook

Looking ahead, Americana Restaurants expects continued momentum into 2026, backed by brand-led innovation, portfolio optimization, disciplined expansion, and further penetration of digital and delivery channels. The company stated that management remains focused on driving sustainable growth, protecting margins, and delivering long-term value to shareholders amid evolving market and tax conditions.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the dual-listed company registered $135.40 million worth of net profits in addition to revenue of $1.83 billion.

