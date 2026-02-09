UAE - LEOS Developments, a key British real estate developer with presence in the region, has announced that steady progress is being made on Knightsbridge - its landmark residential development located in Meydan District 11 and Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community - and is on track for completion in Q4 2027.

Positioned as a boutique waterfront community and inspired by British architectural heritage, Knightsbridge comprises 112 exclusive homes, including five- and six-bedroom waterfront villas and four-bedroom townhouses.

Developed within a lagoon-led masterplan, the project integrates advanced environmental technologies with timeless design, positioning wellness and sustainability at the core of everyday living.

These residences are priced from AED 7.94 million and offered through an exclusive 50:50 payment plan. Thanks to the overwhelming demand, 78% of units have already been sold.

CEO Jake Jacobs said: "Knightsbridge reflects how residential development in Dubai is evolving. Buyers are increasingly focused on communities that are designed to perform over time environmentally, socially, and commercially."

"Our focus with this project has been to create a climate-adaptive environment that responds to Dubai’s future needs, while delivering a living experience rooted in quality, sustainability, and long-term relevance," he stated.

Architecturally, Knightsbridge blends classic British elegance with modern innovation. Bay-style windows maximise the natural light, while curved forms and carefully selected materials support thermal efficiency and climate control. Interiors are crafted using premium biodegradable and sustainable materials, designed by leading British designers.

The spaces are finished with natural tones, marble and wood accents, as well as state-of-the-art kitchens that reflect both craftsmanship and contemporary living.

According to LEOS, the development is further distinguished by its climate-adaptive approach, with more than 70% of the community dedicated to greenery and open space.

Regenerative sustainable lagoons, re-oxygenating waterfalls, shaded pedestrian routes, and climate-responsive architecture are designed to enhance comfort while reducing environmental impact.

