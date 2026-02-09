LSE-listed developer Dar Global has launched the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts at the $1.6 billion AIDA mixed-use gated community in Muscat.



Located 130 metres above sea level within AIDA's clifftop community, the Nickelodeon Hotel will have 120 keys, comprising furnished themed luxury suites and family-oriented rooms.



The project will include Aqua Nick, a signature waterpark with slides and splash zones, alongside themed dining concepts and a dedicated kids-only clubhouse.

Dar Global said that the project will offer full title ownership, which will drive strong demand, long-term appeal and attractive returns.

The project cost and construction timelines were not disclosed.

The AIDA masterplan is a joint venture between Dar Global and Oman's Omran Group. Spanning 3.5 million square metres, AIDA integrates luxury golf, residential and hospitality offerings, including mansions, limited-edition villas and premium apartments.

The first phase of AIDA, including core infrastructure, is scheduled for completion by 2027, the developer said.

In June 2024, Dar Global launched The Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences within the Aida master development. The 140-key, five-star luxury hotel complex is scheduled to open in December 2028.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

