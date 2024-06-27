Dar Global, a luxury international real estate developer, has launched The Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences at its stunning Aida project in Oman, one of the largest premium mixed-use real estate developments in the world.

Encompassing a luxury hotel, hanging suites, furnished villas and apartments serviced by the hotel, an 18-hole Championship golf course, a members-only club, and the Cliff Hanging Night Club, the $500 million Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences in Aida is the newest addition to the growing portfolio of Trump’s award-winning hotels worldwide.

Scheduled for opening in December 2028, the 140-keys five-star luxury hotel complex sits on the edge of the beach.

Developed in partnership with the Trump Organization and as a joint venture with Omran Group, the executive arm of Oman for tourism development, Aida is built on a more than 100-metre-high hilltop, surrounded by rocky canyons, endless beaches, and breathtaking panoramas.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “The unveiling of The Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences in Aida, Oman, is a significant leap forward in our endeavour to build an unmatched hospitality portfolio in some of the most aspirational neighbourhoods in the world. A product of Dar Global and Trump Organization’s core values of creating distinction in every offering, we see this landmark establishment not only setting the bar high for international hospitality standards but also advancing Oman’s tourism vision, drawing in a broader global audience while stimulating domestic tourism.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization, said: “In collaboration with Dar Global, we are proud to launch The Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences in AIDA, Oman as we introduce a new era of style, service, and exclusivity infused with the renowned Trump standard of excellence to the region. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to crafting iconic luxury experiences for discerning travellers and investors, while also enhancing Oman's profile as a premier destination on the global stage.”

Comprising a collection of luxury rooms and suites, unique to The Trump International Resort, Golf Club & Residences in Aida, Oman are the picturesque and exclusive hanging suites, where a private pool and bedroom with ensuite bathroom offers sweeping views through floor-to-ceiling windows. For golfing enthusiasts, the spectacular Championship golf course elevates the sporting experience with a flawless mix of both rough and fair terrain, slopes and ratios, tracks and intervals.

Designed to complement the golfing lifestyle is a training academy and the members-only club boasting exclusive amenities, ideal for networking and social events. The Cliff Hanging Night Club in Aida marks a groundbreaking first in the Middle East, offering an unrivalled setting for bespoke events and memorable celebrations. Other amenities include a range of F&B outlets, banqueting and meetings facilities, and an expansive SPA.

The 5-million- sq-m Aida, located just 10 minutes from Downtown Muscat, is slated for Phase 1 completion in 2027. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).