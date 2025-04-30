Diriyah - Diriyah Company has awarded a $1.13 billion (SAR4.225 billion) construction contract to relocate the existing utilities and administration offices of King Saud University (KSU) within the Diriyah masterplan.

The contract was awarded to a joint venture comprising China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Saudi Branch and China Railway Construction Group Central Plain Construction Co. Ltd. (CRCCSA & CRCGCPC).

Commenting on the announcement, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said, “We are delighted to announce this major contract to support King Saud University, whose campus adjoins the Diriyah development area. This agreement marks yet another important step in aligning our efforts to advance educational and infrastructural excellence in the Kingdom. We are proud to support one of the Kingdom's leading academic institutions in delivering enhanced infrastructure services that will benefit both its students and the broader university community".

Chairman of China Railway Construction International Group Co. Li ChongYang added, “We are honored to collaborate with Diriyah Company on this significant and unique development. This contract reflects our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. We look forward to contributing to the success of this iconic project and supporting the continued growth of King Saud University".

The overall scope of the contract covers the design, construction, and relocation of KSU utilities and administration offices, as well as the construction of a district cooling plant; water storage facilities; a sewage treatment plant; an LPG/SNG plant; a diesel transfer pumping station; a utility tunnel; irrigation water storage tanks; office buildings; warehouses; and maintenance workshops.

Within the same area, Diriyah Company is also planning the development of several other assets in the future.

This contract marks the latest in a series of large-scale awards by Diriyah Company as the 14-square-kilometer "City of Earth" continues to take shape. With this addition, the total value of awarded contracts has now surpassed $2.9 billion since the beginning of 2025.

Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Diriyah is an integrated urban development project that, once completed, will provide homes for nearly 100,000 residents; office space for tens of thousands of professionals in the technology, media, arts, and education sectors; create an estimated 178,000 jobs; attract almost 50 million annual visits; and contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR70 billion) directly to Saudi Arabia's GDP.