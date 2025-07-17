In a landmark move set to reshape lifestyle-led real estate in the capital, Alain, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, has joined hands with Vida Hotels & Resorts, a vibrant lifestyle brand by Emaar Hospitality Group, to launch the first Vida-branded residences in Abu Dhabi.

The new project, Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, introduces a contemporary, fully furnished living concept with 121 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, where creative design meets effortless sophistication, it stated.

Saadiyat Island, home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim and Zayed National Museum, is the cultural soul of the UAE, where soft sandy shores meet world-renowned museums and galleries.

Just minutes from the city centre yet surrounded by calm, it offers residents an unmatched blend of cultural vibrancy, architectural excellence, and beachside tranquillity, making it a new lifestyle address in Abu Dhabi’s cultural capital.

In this exceptional location, Vida Residences Saadiyat Island brings a fresh, vibrant energy to the capital, said the Emirati asset manager in a statement.

Vida’s signature approach to community living ensures that each residence is not just a home but part of a curated lifestyle designed for thinkers, dreamers, and modern explorers seeking a dynamic connection with Abu Dhabi’s thriving cultural and social scene, it added.

Alain Group CEO Rabih Elie Karam said the launch of Vida Residences on Saadiyat Island is another step in its commitment to shaping the future of living in Abu Dhabi.

"In partnership with Vida Hotels & Resorts, we are delivering a development that goes beyond traditional residential offerings, where cultural connection, and lifestyle quality come together to create an exceptional living experience and enduring value for our city," he noted.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "We are pleased to partner with Alain to bring Vida’s vibrant hospitality lifestyle to Saadiyat Island. This launch is an exciting milestone for Vida as we expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi, offering residents a living experience that blends design, energy, and culture in a way only Vida can. We look forward to seeing this development become a sought-after landmark in Abu Dhabi."

Karam said this launch underscores Alain’s commitment to shaping a portfolio that seamlessly blends lifestyle aspirations with long-term investment value, reflecting its vision for the future of urban living in the UAE.

It is a testament to our dedication to creating thoughtfully designed developments that go beyond providing homes, by fostering vibrant, connected communities that inspire and enrich daily life.

"Through projects like Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, we aim to contribute to the cultural and economic fabric of Abu Dhabi, delivering spaces that elevate the way people live while generating enduring value for our residents, partners, and the wider community," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

