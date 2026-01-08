Dubai's property sector capped a historic year in 2025 with a final December surge culminating in all-time annual records of 215,700 sales worth AED686.8 billion ($187 billion), thus cementing the emirate's position as one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets.

December maintained the year's exceptional momentum, with monthly sales climbing 46.4% in value YoY to AED63.1 billion, and by 21.3% in volume to 18,587 transactions, stated Dubai brokerage fäm Properties in its report.

An in-depth market report issued by the company shows how 2025 became a landmark year, reflecting sustained investor confidence, robust demand across all segments, and the successful delivery of quality housing stock to meet market needs.

Data from DXBInteract reveals the full extent of market growth last year, with both primary and resale markets posting strong gains, while rising property values and accelerated construction activity signalling continued market strength heading into 2026.

Its key highlights for 2025 include:

•Record-breaking volumes: 215,700 sales transactions, up 18.7% from 2024

•Historic peak in sales value: AED 686.8 billion, a 30.9% year-on-year increase

•Primary market surge: 149,230 first sales valued at AED 448.1 billion (+33.6% YoY)

•Secondary market growth: 66,400 re-sale transactions worth AED 238.8 billion (+26.2% YoY)

•Price appreciation: Average price per sq ft reached AED 1,700 in the primary market (+6.7%) and AED 1,500 in the secondary market (+11.2%)

•Supply response: 42,784 properties delivered, up 45% from 29,392 units in 2024

•Developer activity: 177,624 unit launches, up 6.1% from 167,408 in 2024

•Five-year trajectory: Sales value surged from AED 71.5 billion in 2020 to AED 686.8 billion in 2025, while transaction volumes grew from 34,700 to 215,700

"These figures show that Dubai's real estate market has genuinely evolved - this isn't just another growth cycle," remarked Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

"We're seeing several powerful trends come together: a much more diverse investor base with strong flows from Asia, Europe, and the Americas, and a supply pipeline that's aligned with demand after years of disciplined development," he stated.

"It confirms Dubai's status as a true global business hub attracting wealthy individuals and companies looking for both stability and growth opportunities," he added.

According to the report, all property categories recorded robust growth in 2025. Apartment sales rose 19.9% to 170,448 transactions valued at AED 332.9 billion, while villa sales increased 11.1% to 34,671 units worth AED 206.9 billion.

Commercial property transactions surged 41.1% to 6,086 units at AED 18.2 billion, and 4,446 plots were sold for AED 128.5 billion. Building sales increased significantly by 306.3% to 65 units worth AED 211.9 million, it stated.

Overall, first sales from developers outnumbered re-sales in the secondary market - 69% over 31% both in terms of volume and 65% over 35% in terms of value.

"The jump in property deliveries shows developers are reading the market well, and the fact that both new launches and resale properties are performing strongly tells us investors are confident they can enter and exit positions when needed," said Al Msaddi.

The biggest concentration of the year’s 42,784 units delivered came in Jumeirah Village Circle (6,883), Dubai Marina (3,819), Business Bay (3,103), Arjan (2,510), and Dubai Creek Harbour (1,919). Emaar was the leading developer, accounting for 17% of the year’s total deliveries with 7,321 units, followed by Binghatti (4,093 units, 10%), and Azizi (2,633 units, 6%).

The most expensive properties sold in 2025 were a AED 550 million apartment at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti in Business Bay and a AED 425 million villa in Emirates Hills, he added.

