KUWAIT CITY - The 2025/2026 budget report revealed that a budget of KD1.497 billion was allocated for construction and major maintenance projects for the fiscal year -- an increase of KD46 million compared to the budget last year, which amounted to KD1.451 billion.

The report indicated that the three largest items in the construction and major maintenance projects budget are buildings and land improvements — KD689.300 million, including construction and major maintenance projects for government, commercial and residential structures; followed by infrastructure with a budget of KD587.675 million, including construction and major maintenance projects for roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, water and sewage networks, communications, electricity and gas.

The third item is the radical maintenance of civil and social service facilities, amounting to KD283.889 million -- covering projects for civil and social service facilities.

It is worth noting that the entire construction and radical maintenance item includes the amounts paid for new and approved construction projects currently being implemented with additions like expansions, increases, or extensions to an existing asset, as well as the maintenance, replacement, and renovation works.

