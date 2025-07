Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the largest Islamic bank in the GCC member state, posted a 5.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to 2.18 billion riyals ($599 million) for H1 2025.

Total income for the six-month period was QAR 5.64 billion, the Qatar Stock Exchange-listed bank said on Wednesday.

Total assets as of end-June stood at QAR 212.1 billion, up 5.6% from QAR 200.8 billion as of end December 2024.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

