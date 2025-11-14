Al Salam Bank has announced record profitability for the nine months ended September 30, marking another milestone in its transformation into one of the region’s leading and fast-growing financial groups.

Net profit attributable to shareholders increased 37.5% year-on-year to $154.3 million, driven by strong performance in core banking operations and disciplined balance sheet management.

Correspondingly, return on average equity (ROAE) increased to 16.4% in September 2025, up from 15.2% a year earlier, while earnings per share rose by 24.4%, reaching 45.9 cents compared to 36.9 cents last year.

The group’s asset base expanded by 14.8% to $21.51 billion in September 2025, compared to $18.73 billion in 2024, underpinned by strong growth of 9.9% in financing assets to $10.67 billion, up from $9.71 billion in 2024, and a substantial increase of 33.8% in the fixed income portfolio to $5.14 billion, up from $3.84 billion in 2024.

Customer deposits also increased by 9.1% to $14.81 billion, driven by strong market share acquisition during the year. Capital adequacy ratio remained industry-leading at 27.4%, reflecting the Group’s enduring strength and capacity to invest in future growth.

Supported by technology initiatives, automation, and expanded scale across the group, the cost-to-income ratio decreased to 44.9% in September 2025, down from 49.9% a year earlier, marking a significant improvement in operational efficiency and productivity.

The exceptional results highlight the group’s ability to translate strategic ambition into measurable performance. The group continues to invest in technology, capital efficiency, asset quality, operational agility, and diversification, across banking, takaful, and asset management, reflecting a long-term strategy aimed at sustainable value creation and regional expansion.

On the results, Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani, Chairman of Al Salam Bank, pointed out that the bank continues to consolidate its position as one of the region’s leading financial institutions.

"These results are the outcome of discipline as much as ambition. We continue to deliver record profitability while refining our operating model to capture the benefits of the scale we achieved. As we expand regionally and diversify our revenues, we remain anchored in prudence and purpose ensuring that growth today strengthens resilience tomorrow," he added.

Group CEO Rafik Nayed said: "The group’s journey over the past period has been one of purposeful transformation: from a growing bank to a diversified financial group. The results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect the resilience and agility of our business model."

"We continue to leverage technology to create intelligent, human-centric experiences while investing in innovation, optimization, asset management, and regional growth. By continuing to drive operational efficiency, invest in digital innovation, and deepen client relationships, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and fuel long-term, diversified, and sustainable growth," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

