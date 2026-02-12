GFH Group, a leading regional financial group with interests in asset management and real estate sectors, has reported a 18.2% growth in its net profit for FY 2025 supported by higher income from its wealth and investment management, credit and treasury businesses.

Announcing its financial results for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2025, GFH said it reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $140.11 million, compared with $118.50 million in 2024, driven by strong performance in Wealth & Investment Management services, higher proprietary income from Credit & Financing activities, treasury performance and contributions from subsidiaries.

Total Comprehensive Income for FY 2025 amounted to $186.1 million, compared with $122.9 million in 2024, reflecting an increase of 51.2%.

Earnings per share for the year rose to US Cents 3.92, compared with US Cents 3.27 in 2024, reflecting a growth of 19.9%. Total income for the year reached $719.54 million, an increase of 8.1% compared with $665.36 million in the previous year, reflecting solid performance across all business lines.

Consolidated net profit for the year was $145.50 million, compared with $128.51 million in 2024, representing a growth of 13.2%, said the statement from GFH.

Total expenses for the year amounted to $574.04 million, compared with $536.85 million in 2024, reflecting an increase of 6.9%.

Total equity attributable to shareholders reached $1,020.77 million as of December 31, 2025, compared with $980.94 million at the end of 2024, representing an increase of 4.1%.

Total assets stood at $12.20 billion as at 31 December 2025, compared with $11.03 billion as at 31 December 2024, reflecting a growth of 10.6%.

On its Q4 results, GFH Group said its net profit attributable to shareholders stood at $38.84 million compared with $30.56 million in 2024, representing an increase of 27.1%, driven by higher contributions from Wealth & Investment Management, Credit & Financing Income and Treasury & Proprietary Income activities.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at US Cents 1.09, compared with US Cents 0.84 in Q4 2024, representing an increase of 29.8%.

Total income for the fourth quarter amounted to $190.29 million, reflecting an increase of 0.9% compared with $188.55 million in the corresponding period of 2024, supported by Wealth & Investment Management, Credit & Financing Income, and Treasury & Proprietary Income activities.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter reached $40.55 million, compared with $32.96 million in Q4 2024, marking a growth of 23.1%. Total expenses for the quarter declined by 3.8% to $149.74 million, compared with $155.59 million in the same period last year.

In line with the Group’s performance, the Board has recommended the distribution of cash dividends totalling 10.11% of the nominal value ($0.0268 per share, excluding treasury shares, including $0.0053 interim cash dividends paid earlier.), subject to regulatory and shareholders’ approval.

The Group currently manages approximately $23.63 billion in assets and funds, comprising a diversified global investment portfolio across the MENA region, Europe, and North America, spanning logistics, healthcare, education, technology, and real estate sectors.

GFH Financial Group Chairman Abdulmohsen Rashed Al Rashed said: "The Group’s results for the year ended 31 December 2025 reflect GFH’s continued disciplined approach to managing its operations, underpinned by prudent capital allocation and financial discipline. The diversification of the Group’s activities and its geographic footprint have supported performance stability and balanced results across its business lines."

"In this context, the Board continues to work closely with the executive management to oversee the effective execution of approved plans and enhance operational efficiency across the Group. The results achieved during 2025 reaffirm the resilience of this approach and the Group’s ability to maintain a stable performance trajectory while continuing to strengthen its business model in line with evolving market conditions," he added.

CEO Hisham Alrayes said: "For the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group reported net profit attributable to shareholders of $140.11 million, while total income reached $719.54 million, supported by positive contributions from Wealth & Investment Management, Credit & Financing Income, and Treasury & Proprietary Income activities."

"Consolidated net profit stood at $145.50 million, reflecting improved operating performance and stable income quality, and enhance operational efficiency. This performance contributed to strengthening the Group’s equity base and reinforcing its financial position," he stated.

Looking ahead, the Group remains focused on executing approved operational plans, maintaining asset quality, developing products and services within applicable regulatory frameworks, and supporting balanced growth across core markets,. stated the top official.

The Group will continue to review its investment portfolio and evaluate expansion and funding opportunities in line with its risk management policies, while strengthening operational controls and performance monitoring to support long-term value creation and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

