DUBAI: Emirates NBD approved at its 19th General Assembly meeting the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute cash dividends for 2025 amounting to AED 1 per ordinary share (100%), with a total value of AED 6,316,598,253, payable to shareholders registered in the Bank’s shareholders register at the close of trading on 27 February 2026.

The Assembly also approved a number of special resolutions concerning debt instrument programmes, the establishment of new funding programmes, and other related matters.

During the meeting held today, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD Group, presented a report on the Group’s performance for 2025.

Commenting on the Group’s performance, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said the year would be remembered as one of continued progress for the UAE and Dubai, as the nation strengthened its position as one of the world’s most dynamic and future-ready economies. In this context, Emirates NBD continued to play its pivotal role as a key driver and trusted partner in supporting national priorities by financing strategic sectors, supporting businesses and expanding trade flows, enhancing individual capabilities, and contributing to the development of national talent.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed added: “As we look ahead, Emirates NBD enters 2026 with considerable strength and confidence. Our priorities reflect the opportunities presented by a rapidly evolving financial landscape, as well as the responsibilities arising from our expanding regional presence. Internationally, we will accelerate development across our regional network, with a focus on strengthening our strategic investments in India and consolidating our presence in high-potential regional markets.”

He further said: “In the next phase, we will focus primarily on advancing to the next level of AI-enabled transformation by leveraging advanced technologies to enhance customer experience, strengthen risk management, and unlock new avenues for value creation. We will also reinforce our role as a key supporter of the UAE’s sustainability journey by advancing energy transition ambitions through responsible financing and continued innovation in sustainable products.

The Assembly approved the Board of Directors’ report on the Bank’s activities and financial statements for 2025, the external auditor’s report, and the Internal Shariah Supervision Committee’s report regarding the Islamic banking window. It also approved the audited balance sheet and profit and loss account for the same year, the proposed remuneration of the Board members and its determination, and discharged the Board members and the external auditor from liability for their duties for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. The Assembly further appointed Ernst & Young Middle East (Dubai Branch) as auditors of the Group for 2026.

The Assembly also approved the draft plan to merge the Bank’s branches in India with RBL Bank in the event of acquiring a majority stake therein, ensuring compliance with the regulatory requirements in accordance with the applicable banking laws and regulations in India.