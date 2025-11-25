Cairo: CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments generated consolidated net profits after tax totaling EGP 1.11 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, which came lower year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.63 billion.

Consolidated total revenues stood at EGP 7.45 billion in 9M-25, signaling an annual rise from EGP 7.15 billion, according to the financial results.

The consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 36.76 billion at the end of September 2025, compared to EGP 32.95 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Standalone Statements for 9M

The EGX-listed company posted an annual jump in non-consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 673.56 million during 9M-25, against EGP 574.12 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.61 in 9M-25 from EGP 0.52 in 9M-24, while the standalone operating revenues hiked to EGP 640.70 million from EGP 469.78 million.

During the January-September 2025 period, the non-consolidated total assets decreased to EGP 3.25 billion when compared with EGP 3.37 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Financial Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax of CI Capital reached EGP 413.07 million, signaling a YoY increase from EGP 311.87 million.

The consolidated total revenues increased to EGP 2.52 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 2.15 billion in the same period of 2024.

The non-consolidated net profits after tax dropped to EGP 33.49 million in the July-September 2025 period from EGP 90.19 million in Q3-24, whereas the EPS retreated to EGP 0.03 from EGP 0.08.

The company reported higher standalone operating revenues at EGP 26.03 million, compared to EGP 10.48 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, CI Capital Holding posted consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 699.28 million, compared to EGP 1.31 billion in H1-24.

