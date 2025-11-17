GFH Financial Group (GFH) has reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $34.03 million for the third quarter of the year, compared to $27.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase of 25.1% was driven by strong performance across investment management, commercial banking, and treasury, and proprietary investment activities, it said.

Earnings per share for the Q3 2025 was US Cents 0.94 compared with US Cents 0.73 in the Q3 of 2024, an increase of 28.8%. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders was $36.34 million for the third quarter, compared with $46.59 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a decrease of 22%. Total income for Q3 2025 increased by 29.6% to $199.92 million from $154.26 million a year earlier.

Consolidated net profit for Q3 2025 reached $35.23 million compared with $27.66 million in the Q3 of 2024, an increase of 27.4%. Total expenses for the quarter were $105.76 million compared with $70.02 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 51.0%.

For the first 9 months of 2025, the group reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of $101.27 million, an increase of 15.1% compared with $87.95 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to contributions from investment management activities, profit share from the group’s commercial banking subsidiary, and income generated from treasury and proprietary investments.

Earnings per share rose by 16.5% to US Cents 2.83, compared with US Cents 2.43 in the 2024 period, while total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders stood at $115.25 million, compared with $113.9 million in the 2024 period, an increase of 1.19%. Total income reached $556.98 million, an increase of 14.5% compared with $486.49 million for the same nine-month period last year. Consolidated net profit for the period was $104.95 million compared with $95.56 million in same period of 2024, an increase of 9.8%. Total expenses for the nine-month period were $287.11 million compared with $233.89 million in same period of 2024, an increase of 22.8%.

Total equity attributable to shareholders stood at $1.04 billion as of 30 September 2025, up 6.4% from $980.94 million as of 31 December 2024. Total assets increased to $12.26 billion, compared with $11.03 billion at year-end 2024, representing growth of 11.1%, supported by the group’s expanding operational activities and ongoing investment initiatives.

The group currently manages over $22.51 billion in assets and funds, comprising a diversified global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education, and technology sectors across the MENA region, Europe, and North America.

Abdulmohsen Rashed Al Rashed, Chairman, GFH Financial Group, said: “The group continues to deliver balanced performance that reflects the resilience of its business model and its ability to adapt to regional and global economic shifts. Our focus remains on enhancing asset efficiency and diversifying income streams to ensure sustainable returns for shareholders over the long term. The Group has also expanded its presence across key markets in the US, Europe and the GCC, while maintaining its commitment to governance and corporate responsibility.

"The group is equally focused on strengthening its strategic relationships with regional and international partners to further expand its reach, capture new investment opportunities and maintain a disciplined approach that balances innovation with financial prudence to create enduring value for shareholders.”

Hisham Alrayes, CEO and Board Member, GFH Financial Group, said: “The group’s financial results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect the outcome of a disciplined institutional approach focused on operational efficiency and effective risk management, alongside a prudent diversification of investments across multiple geographies. The Group achieved a 29.6% increase in total income to US$199.92 million, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 25.1% to US$34.03 million, underscoring the strength of our operating strategy and the balanced performance across our core business lines.

"During the period, we continued to enhance the quality of our income-generating assets, including investments across logistics, education and institutional finance, while deploying over US$100 million in Sharia-compliant financing transactions in the United States. These initiatives contributed to improving portfolio quality and strengthening returns on capital.

"Our performance this year underscores the consistency of our strategy and our ability to capture high-quality opportunities globally while maintaining agility and long-term value creation for our shareholders and partners. Looking ahead, we aim to further strengthen growth efficiency and expand our presence in high-potential markets, reinforcing GFH’s position as a leading financial group with a forward-looking vision and a strong foundation of sustainability.” - TradeArabia News Service

