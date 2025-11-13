Bahrain - Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) yesterday announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of the year ended September 30, 2025.

The company has achieved the following, during the third quarter of 2025:

Net profit of BD1.23 million compared to a net profit of BD1.08m in the third quarter of the previous year, with an increase in profit of BD0.2m representing 15 per cent.

Earnings per share is 5 fils similar to 5 fils in the third quarter of last year.

Total comprehensive income of BD0.9m compared to BD0.14m for the third quarter of the previous year, with an increase of BD0.8m.

Revenue for the third quarter was BD7.7m, compared to BD7.8m for the same period last year, with a decrease of BD0.1m representing 0.7pc.

The company has achieved the following, during the nine months of 2025:

Net profit of BD6.5m compared to a net profit of BD5.9m in the nine months of the previous year, with an increase of BD0.58m representing 10pc.

The earnings per share are 29 fils compared to 26 fils in the nine months of last year.

Total comprehensive income of BD 6.04m compared to BD4.65m for the nine months of the previous year, with an increase of BD1.4m representing 30pc.

Revenue of BD26.4m, compared to BD26.1m for the same period last year, with an increase of BD0.3m representing 1pc.

The total equity (excluding minority interests) for the period of nine months ended September 30, 2025, was BD105.8m compared to BD105.5m for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, with an increase of BD0.3m representing 0.3pc.

The total assets for the YTD reached BD112m compared to BD113m for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, with a decrease of BD1m representing 1pc.

Chairman of Gulf Hotels Group, Fawzi Kanoo, stated: “The third quarter of 2025 financial results reflect the continued strength and resilience of our diversified portfolio. The group delivered a net profit of BD6.5m, representing a 10pc increase compared to the same period last year, despite the traditionally slower summer season; a reflection of the joint commitment of the executive management and employees to optimise the group’s portfolio and uphold operational excellence. We continue to pursue our strategic objectives by driving organic growth across our diverse business portfolio and expanding our footprint in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Looking ahead, we remain confident in the group’s position trajectory. As we approach the end of the year, the group moves forward with steady momentum, driven by its commitment to operational excellence and the creation of sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

Chief executive officer of Gulf Hotels Group, Ahmed Janahi, affirmed: “We are pleased to report another strong quarter for Gulf Hotels Group, achieving solid year-on-year profit growth of 15pc for the quarter and 10pc for the nine-month period. These results underscore the resilience of our diversified portfolio and the effectiveness of disciplined financial and operational management.”

He added: “The group has recently entered into a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) and Metro Global to establish MFive Services, a Bahrain-based company designed to deliver high-quality, cost-efficient, and technology-enabled housekeeping and cleaning solutions for hotels, resorts, and serviced residences, the first initiative of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain. In parallel, we are in the process of launching ‘Gulf Catering,’ the group’s new dedicated catering and food production arm, extending our expertise beyond the hotel sector into large-scale food services for schools, hospitals, corporate clients, and major events. The group also continues to reinforce its portfolio of homegrown flagship brands through the forthcoming openings of two Takht Jamsheed branches, at Marassi Galleria in Bahrain and Bayfront in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, representing a key step in the execution of our regional growth strategy.”

He continued: “The group is also advancing its digital transformation with the rollout of the AI-powered Prestige Club App, an integrated loyalty platform that leverages data intelligence to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalised guest experiences. The platform is designed to deepen customer engagement across the group’s portfolio while placing Gulf Hotels Group at the leading edge of digital transformation. These achievements reflect our long-term vision to strengthen Gulf Hotels Group’s position as a leading hospitality company built on innovation, diversification, and sustainable growth.”

He concluded: “Looking ahead, the outlook for the remainder of the year remains positive, supported by major events such as the Asian Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at the Bahrain International Circuit, and the GCC Summit, all of which are expected to further stimulate tourism and hospitality demand in the kingdom.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).