Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) recorded a 17 per cent rise in total operating income, reaching BD8.32 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Comprehensive income attributable to the bank’s owners surged by 73 per cent to BD4.79m.

The number of loans disbursed rose to 517, a 9pc year-on-year increase, while 202 SMEs and startups were supported, reflecting BDB’s continued impact on Bahrain’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The bank also secured regional awards, including Best SME Bank, Best SME Banking Platform, Tech Investment Excellence, CSR Arabia, and Outstanding Contribution to Startup Ecosystem in Bahrain for 2025.