Bahrain - Bank ABC Islamic announced its results for the first nine months ending 2025.

The bank closed the third quarter with net profit of $39.4 million compared to $37.8m for the same period last year, despite $6.9m taxation charges implemented in 2025.

Total operating income after profit on murabaha and other payables and before attribution to quasi-equity for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025 stood at $138m, compared to $131.3m last year. The balance sheet remained healthy, maintaining strong capital ratio.

Key performance highlights are: Net profit of $39.4m, 4pc higher than same period last year; total operating income after profit on murabaha and other payables and before attribution to quasi-equity stood at $138m, 5.1pc higher than the same period last year; net income attributable to quasi-equity stood at $86.7m, 8.6pc higher than the same period last year; operating expenses of $7.4m are 34pc lower compared to $11.3m for last year.

The bank’s capital base remains very strong with a capital adequacy ratio of 39.4pc.

Commenting on the results, Hammad Hassan, managing director of Bank ABC Islamic, said: “The bank has performed well, delivering both in assets and profitability despite a competitive market environment, and geo-political uncertainties around us. We have seen healthy growth in assets, supported by core client business, as well as very strong performance of markets business, both loan syndications as well as debt capital markets. We acted as joint lead manager for eighteen sukuk issuances year to date, supporting high profile corporates, financial institutions and sovereigns. Our expenses and cost of credit are well managed. With a solid balance sheet, and prudent risk management, we continue to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions for the remainder of 2025.”

Business performance (three-months period): Net profit for the third quarter was $12.5m compared to $12.8m reported in the third quarter of last year.

Operating expenses were $2.3m, compared to $2.2m for the same period of last year.

Business performance (nine-months period): Net profit of $39.4m, 4pc higher than same period last year. Allowances for credit losses for the period were a claw-back of $2.6m compared to $2.1m charge reported during the same period last year.

Operating expenses of $7.4m, 34pc lower compared to $11.3m for last year. Adjusting for the extraordinary one-off charge last year, expenses were 1.6pc higher than previous period.

Balance sheet: ABC Islamic Bank’s total assets stood at $3.331 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $2.865bn at 2024 year-end.

Investments were at $1.4bn, compared to $1.3bn at 2024 year-end. Murabaha receivables, ijarah and musharaka financing were at $1,946m, compared to $1,550m at 2024 year-end.

Shareholders’ equity on September 30, 2025, stood at $376m, compared to $364m at 2024 year-end.

The bank’s capital base remains very strong with a capital adequacy ratio of 39.4pc, predominantly tier 1, which totalled 38.7pc.

