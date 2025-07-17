Saudi Arabia’s Naf Company for Feed Industry will list its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange Parallel Market, Nomu next week.

The shares of the animal feed producer will trade under the symbol 9644 with ISIN Code SA16B164MM11 on Sunday, July 20, 2025, the Saudi Exchange confirmed on Wednesday.

The upcoming stock market debut follows the successful conclusion of Naf’s initial public offering (IPO), which was 111% oversubscribed.

The 20% IPO, which ran from June 22 to June 26, 2025, was set at SAR 76 ($20) per share.

