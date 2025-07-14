Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir inaugurated an engineered glass factory at the industrial city of Quesna in Monufeya, according to a statement.

Built on an area of 20,000 square meters, the factory has a total investments of $25 million and an annual production capacity of up to 2 million square meters.

The factory produces various types of building facade glass, including double glazing, thermal glass, and curved glass. It relies fully on local components, with plans to export 50% of its production to Middle Eastern and African markets.

Moreover, the project, which is part of Elaraby Group’s factory complex, offers around 300 direct job opportunities.

El-Wazir also laid the foundation stone for a new refrigerator and freezer factory belonging to Elaraby Group.

With nvestments valued at $108 million, the factory is established on an area of 107,000 square meters, in partnership with the Japanese company Sharp. It has an annual production capacity of 900,000 units.

Together, the two projects will create more than 4,000 direct job opportunities.

The minister’s tour falls under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to advance the industrial sector and transform Egypt into a regional industrial hub, backing the state’s Vision 2030.

He also visited ATCO Pharma, which produces human and veterinary medicines, in addition to nutritional supplements.

Located in the second industrial zone of Quesna, the factory spans 12,500 square meters and has total investments of EGP 1 billion.

It allocates 98% of its production to the local market and exports to more than 10 countries. The factory employs about 1,000 workers.

The minister also inspected the Piel Color Company for tanning and finishing leather, built on an area of 63,000 square meters with total investments of $200 million.

The factory employs around 938 job opportunities and incorporates between 65% and 75% local component in its products.

More than 90% of its annual production is exported to China, India, Russia, the US, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Its annual production capacity stands at 40 million feet of semi-finished and fully finished leather, 3,000 tons of gelatin, and 3,000 tons of amino acids.

The minister concluded his tour by visiting Bavaria’s fire-fighting equipment factory in the Gesr El-Suez area of Cairo.

Spanning an area of 4,574 square meters, the factory employs approximately 500 workers.

