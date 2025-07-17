RIYADH — Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi reaffirmed on Wednesday the bloc’s commitment to completing the GCC railway project according to its planned schedule, underscoring its role in enhancing development and prosperity across member states.



His remarks came during a progress meeting held at the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh, where senior officials from the Secretariat and the Gulf Railway Authority reviewed the latest updates on the transnational railway initiative.



Albudaiwi was briefed by the Authority’s Director General through a visual presentation detailing the project’s current status, implementation milestones, and the ongoing coordination between member states.



He commended the advanced progress and efforts made by the specialized teams within the member countries and the Gulf Railway Authority, noting that the project represents a key pillar of regional integration.



The secretary-general also urged the Authority to intensify its efforts to ensure the timely delivery of the project, emphasizing that the railway will meet the aspirations of Gulf citizens and serve as a cornerstone of economic and logistical connectivity within the region.

