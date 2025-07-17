Diriyah Company, the developer of Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, has awarded a contract worth $1.53 billion to Branch of China Harbour Engineering Company for the construction works of the Arena Block, a district that includes the multi-purpose indoor Diriyah Arena, three mixed-use office buildings, and a parking facility.

With a gross floor area (GFA) of 74,000 sq m, Diriyah Arena is designed as a flexible and scalable venue to accommodate events such as concerts, sporting events, esports competitions, exhibitions, and live shows. It will have a seating capacity of 20,000 spectators.

Designed by renowned global architecture firm HKS Inc., the Diriyah Arena’s design draws inspiration from the natural geology surrounding Diriyah, while honoring traditional Najdi architectural elements, creating a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity.

The Diriyah Arena will enhance the quality of life in Diriyah by providing a space for residents and visitors to enjoy events, fostering community spirit, and contributing to overall well-being.

In addition to the Diriyah Arena, the Arena Block development will include three mixed-use office plots designed by international architects John McAslan + Partners, covering approximately 114,000 square meters, supported by state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure.

The contract also includes over 4,000 parking spaces to support both Diriyah Arena events and office facilities.

Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "The iconic Diriyah Arena will be a landmark entertainment complex in Diriyah that reinforces the City of Earth’s growing global role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s artistic and cultural future, in alignment with Vision 2030."

"By attracting both residents and global visitors to experience world-class sports and performances, the Diriyah Arena firmly demonstrates our commitment to creating a world-leading gathering place. It also highlights the rapid progress we are making in developing a diverse range of assets across the Diriyah project," he stated.

On the project contract, Yang Zhiyuan, CEO of China Harbour Engineering Company (Middle East), said: "This award marks a significant milestone for CHEC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CHEC will bring to the project a wealth of global experience, technical expertise, and a proven track record in delivering the complex."

"We will mobilise the best resources and talents from across our international network and strive for excellence to ensure the successful and timely delivery of this world-class Arena. We remain committed to delivering excellence in support of Vision 2030. We are deeply proud to be part of it," he stated.

This contract is the latest in a series of major announcements so far in 2025 as Diriyah Company continues to accelerate its development program for Diriyah, realizing milestone after milestone.

Last year too, China Harbour Engineering Company secured a contract worth $202 million from Diriyah Company for providing bulk excavation works.

The Diriyah Arena will join world-class cultural and entertainment assets in Diriyah including the Royal Diriyah Opera House, nine museums, and academies, all featuring Najdi architectural elements inspired by the At Turaif Unesco World Heritage Site.

Backed by the PIF, Diriyah is a large-scale urban development project spanning 14-sq km that will include homes for approximately 100,000 residents, generate over 178,000 jobs, host approximately 50 million annual visits, and contribute around $18.6 billion directly to Saudi Arabia’s GDP.-TradeArabia News Service

