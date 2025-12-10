Saudi Arabia’s ambitious multi-trillion-dollar construction pipeline, driven by Vision 2030 and giga projects such as Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, King Salman Park, King Abdullah Financial District, Misk Foundation City, Riyadh Expo 2030 and The Red Sea Project, among others, is transforming urban spaces, construction and commercial developments across the kingdom.

Supporting this transformation, Big 5 Construct Saudi returns with a refreshed two-edition format with the first edition taking place in January 2026, strategically designed to align with industry demand, procurement cycles and project timelines, enabling suppliers to engage with the Kingdom’s construction market year-round.

Running from January 18 to 21 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the first edition opens the year’s construction calendar with a focus on quality, durability and design in the final delivery phase of projects, under the theme ‘fit-out to finishing, built for every detail’.

Fast-moving construction landscape

Commenting on the evolution of the show, Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: "Big 5 Construct Saudi continues to evolve alongside the kingdom’s fast-moving construction landscape. The success of the 2025 edition reinforced the value of bringing the industry together to exchange ideas, form partnerships and meet real sourcing needs."

The January edition will feature over 1,100 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, including Bahrain, Belgium, the Czech Republic, India and Japan, among others, showcasing over 20,000 products and solutions spanning building interiors and finishes, marble and stone, construction tools and personal protection equipment, smart building, paint and coating, kitchen and bathroom and more, he stated.

Country pavilions at the event will include China, Türkiye, Italy, Kuwait, the UAE, Spain, Portugal, Egypt, Greece, Germany, the UK and the USA, offering curated showcases of national expertise and export-ready innovations that cater to the Kingdom’s industry demands.

The January edition will be held alongside Windows, Doors & Facades Saudi Arabia, Marble & Stone Saudi Arabia and Urban Design & Landscape Saudi Arabia, bringing together the latest in building finishes, materials and design.

The second edition, from May 10 to 13, expands further with 1,300+ exhibitors and co-located events, including Heavy Saudi Arabia, Totally Concrete Saudi Arabia, HVACR Saudi Arabia and Saudi FM & Clean, showcasing a full spectrum of construction solutions and services.

Both editions connect industry professionals, project owners and suppliers driving Saudi Arabia’s construction sector forward.

"By hosting editions in January and May, we are aligning with project cycles and ensuring that suppliers, buyers and decision-makers can connect when it matters most, better supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions and the construction community," stated Kazi.

Sustainability in spotlight

According to property expert Knight Frank, the Saudi construction market output, which is estimated at $148 billion in 2024, is projected to hit $191 billion by 2029.

Driven by giga projects and Vision 2030, the market is seeing rising demand for quality, sustainable, locally sourced materials, with developers and specifiers prioritizing eco-friendly, energy-efficient and durable solutions.

Reflecting these market priorities, Big 5 Construct Saudi brings back EcoTrail to highlight sustainable and performance-led solutions that are ready to be deployed across local projects, offering visitors a hands-on view of products addressing energy efficiency, durability and environmental responsibility. Technologies such as acoustical ceilings, raised floors and advanced coating systems are gaining traction, alongside solutions from leading exhibitors, demonstrating how the sector is responding to evolving sustainability demands.

Knowledge-sharing, high-value networking

Complementing the exhibition is an extensive content and networking programme designed to support professional development and knowledge exchange.

Highlights include the Architect Leaders Forum Saudi Arabia - A closed-door gathering of architects, designers and urban visionaries, exploring design and architecture in contemporary Saudi Arabia, as well as Big 5 Talks - Offering CPD-certified technical sessions on specification, façade performance, finishing innovations and sustainability.

Additional features, such as The Architects Club and Platinum Club, offer curated engagement and targeted business meetings with top-tier buyers, ensuring that industry professionals connect with the right partners to advance projects efficiently.

Big 5 Construct Saudi’s January edition is supported by leading industry partners and sponsors, including Diamond Sponsor, Schüco, Diamond Sponsor and VIP Lounge Sponsor, Teef Najd Contracting Company and Lanyard Sponsor, Talco.

Big 5 Construct Saudi is free to attend for industry professionals. Visitor registration is open at www.big5constructsaudi.com

The event is held in cooperation with AUMA, supported by WSM and funded by BMWE. Supporting Associations include the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), The Council for International Accreditation of Architecture & Design (CIAAD) and the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE). Official German Pavilions: Made in Germany.

