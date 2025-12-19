Royal Development Holding (RDH), a premier real estate development firm and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group, has announced a major new chapter in the evolution of its branded-residential portfolio: Radisson Residences Al Reem Island.

A premium waterfront development shaped by the serene natural rhythms of Abu Dhabi’s mangrove belt, the Radisson Residences Al Reem Island is the first-ever standalone Radisson Residences in the world, underlining Abu Dhabi’s pioneering positioning as a regional and global hub for branded real estate projects.

Designed around the concept of immersive coastal living, the AED1.2 billion ($326 million) project represents a strategic collaboration between Royal Development Holding and Radisson Hotel Group.

It comprises 3 towers over a shared podium, consisting each of a promenade level, a ground level, 4 podium, one amenities floor and 24 residential floors featuring a diverse mix of unit types, ranging from studios to 1-to-3BR apartments, 2BR-townhouses and 4BR-townhouses.

Set along Al Reem Island’s most tranquil waterfront edge, just 20 minutes from Downtown Abu Dhabi, and overlooking one of Abu Dhabi’s most defining ecological landscapes, the new Radisson property introduces a refined architectural language that blends understated sophistication with nature-first design.

It also signals Royal Development Holding’s strengthened positioning within the rapidly expanding branded residences sector, a market the developer has been shaping with growing expertise, it added.

According to RDH, the project, envisioned as a calm, contemporary retreat within the city, is crafted around a series of elegant architectural volumes that embrace the mangroves and tidal waterways.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing, generous balconies, and outdoor-oriented layouts create uninterrupted views of the water, shifting tides, and lush green mangrove canopy, a setting that elevates daily life into a nature-connected experience.

The interiors extend the project’s coastal identity. Natural materials, subtle textures, and warm timber and porcelain palettes echo the colours of the shoreline, while soft architectural lines support a lifestyle centered on balance, comfort, and well-being.

The development features a curated suite of world-class wellness amenities, from a sunlit pool deck with panoramic water views to fitness centers, yoga studios and recreational lounges seamlessly integrated into landscaped courtyards and waterfront pathways, all complemented by top-notch concierge services with additional privileges made accessible through the Radisson Rewards Program, it added.

Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said: "Radisson Residences Al Reem Island offers a rare opportunity with real momentum behind it. It is the first standalone Radisson Residences worldwide and the first branded residence in Al Reem that will be completed by end of 2027, marking another step in Royal Development Holding’s mission to craft transformative living environments in the UAE and beyond. This mangrove-front project introduces a model of elevated waterfront living anchored in design integrity, well-being, and community."

"As branded residences continue to rise as a preferred lifestyle choice in the region, Royal Development Holding is leveraging its expertise and growing portfolio to deliver projects that resonate with both end-users and investors seeking long-term value, while also leaving a lasting impression on the UAE’s real estate landscape through innovative projects and global firsts," he stated.

Elie Milky, Chief Development Officer for the Middle East, Northeast Africa, Greece & Cyprus of Radisson Hotel Group, said: "Our collaboration with Royal Development Holding brings Radisson Residences to one of Abu Dhabi’s most compelling waterfront locations. The project’s nature-led design, immersive coastal lifestyle, and hospitality-enhanced residential experience reflect our vision for modern branded living."

"Together with Royal Development Holding, we are shaping a destination where design, well-being, and the uniqueness of place converge in a meaningful way," he added.

