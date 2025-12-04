Diriyah Company, the developer of Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, has appointed Knight Frank to provide consultancy, and tenant selection services for the Media and Innovation District, a destination uniting global media, creativity, and technology.

A 250,000-sq-m hub set to become a dynamic center for media talent and projects, the Media and Innovation District will boast commercial and office spaces, residential units, and a luxury hotel, further reinforcing Diriyah’s position as a leading destination for culture, creativity, and media.

A subsidiary of Saudi wealth fund PIF, Diriyah represents national pride and is a key contributor to the Saudi Vision 2030.

This partnership supports growth, fosters innovation, and helps shape the future of business in Diriyah.

"Rooted in over 300 years of history, we are transforming Diriyah into a world-class cultural and lifestyle destination that celebrates the birthplace of the kingdom, including its rich heritage and distinctive Najdi architecture, while embracing innovation and sustainable development," said a company spokesman.

"Through strategic urban development, exceptional hospitality, cultural preservation, and a commitment to sustainable growth, Diriyah Company is building a vibrant, dynamic community where history and modernity come together seamlessly," he added.

