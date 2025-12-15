Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled the design for the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque, a landmark project that will form the spiritual and cultural heart of the island.

The mosque can accommodate up to 1,000 worshippers. Positioned along the island’s central spine, it reinforces Nakheel’s vision to create community-centred destinations that inspire connection, well-being and belonging.

Designed by global architecture practice Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque structure’s cascading textile-inspired canopy extends gracefully from the roof to the courtyard, offering shade and visual continuity with the surrounding landscape.

SOM’s design embodies calmness and inclusivity, with clear pathways, landscaped walkways and generous ablution spaces that encourage a reflective, welcoming experience.

Natural light is softly diffused throughout, creating tranquil interiors that elevate the spiritual experience while offering comfort and serenity.

Standing at 40m, the mosque’s minaret will serve as a prominent feature across Palm Jebel Ali, a symbolic beacon of faith and unity. Its refined geometric composition mirrors the harmony and order integral to both Islamic art and SOM’s design philosophy.

Khalid Al Malik, the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "The Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque reflects our commitment to building communities that enrich lives and foster belonging. Designed as an architectural icon and a place of worship and peace, it will serve the island’s residents and visitors while standing as a symbol of spiritual harmony and cultural dialogue."

"Working with SOM enables us to bring forward a design that is both contemporary and timeless, aligning with our broader vision for Dubai’s continued growth and prosperity," he stated.

Chris Cooper, Partner at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), said: "Our design for the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque reinterprets Emirati vernacular architecture for a new generation. Inspired by the island’s coastal landscape, the design celebrates the interplay of geometry, light and material through a sweeping woven canopy that filters sunlight and draws the sea breeze into the heart of the mosque."

"The result is a serene yet striking sanctuary, deeply rooted in Emirati tradition while embracing the future – a spiritual anchor that unites faith, community and the natural rhythms of the sea," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info)