MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) announced the issuance of a tender for the construction of a new road network with a total length of 30.8 kilometres in municipal plans where the public-benefit status has been lifted in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

The project covers several residential areas and the light and medium industries zone across seven sub-plans, comprising blocks 13, 53, 54, 55, 56, 60, and 61. OPAZ invited specialised and experienced companies to participate in the tender, which has been issued through the Isnad Platform, noting that the deadline for submitting bids is February 5.

The detailed designs of the new road network focus on enhancing the competitiveness of the municipal plans and enabling them to serve as an attractive investment destination for investors interested in the commercial and industrial sectors within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

The road network project is among the initiatives implemented by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones to enhance the efficiency of the transport system in the area, develop basic infrastructure, support economic and social development, and link the municipal plans with various residential and investment areas. The project includes the construction of 30.8 km of local roads, installation of LED street lighting, development of rainwater drainage channels and box culverts for surface water runoff, as well as the provision of road safety features along the network.

The municipal plans will also benefit from services provided by SEZAD’s administration, including one-stop shop services and e-services offered via the digital platform of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

The development of the new road network comes as part of OPAZ’s ongoing plans to upgrade the transport system in SEZAD, following the Council of Ministers' decision assigning OPAZ the powers of development, implementation and supervision of municipal services and public utilities pursuant to Royal Decree No 36/2022 Issuing the System of Governorates. This includes municipal licensing and technical affairs services, intending to support economic and social development in the Wilayat of Al Duqm, stimulate investment, and develop land uses within these plans in line with the requirements of investment and development projects.

