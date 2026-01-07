KUWAIT CITY - Approximately 455 kilograms of precious metals were inspected in November 2025, generating over KD 308,600 in inspection fees.

According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the inspected metals included six types: gold, silver, gold set with precious stones, silver set with precious stones, and other metals.

Official ministry data showed that around 213 kilograms of gold were inspected in November, generating more than KD 106,000 in fees, along with 149 kilograms of silver inspections, which generated KD 149,000.

Also, approximately 28.1 kilograms of gold set with precious stones were inspected, generating KD 19,800 in fees, and 12.8 kilograms of gold set with diamonds, generating about KD 13,000 in fees. The statistics also highlighted the inspection of 21.7 kilograms of silver inlaid with precious stones, valued at KD 5,400, and 29.7 kilograms of other metals, valued at KD 14,000, in addition to 4.4 kilograms of plated accessories, valued at KD 448, and 1.6 kilograms of prayer beads, valued at KD 837.

In November, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued 441 promotional advertisements. Of these, 31 percent were for free gift distributions (136 transactions), 27 percent were emergency seasonal offers (119 transactions), 24.3 percent were sales promotions (107 transactions), and 10.7 percent were discounts on goods, services, and crafts (47 transactions).

The ministry also issued 31 special offers for cooperative societies and supermarkets during the month, representing seven percent of all promotional advertisements, in addition to one special offer for retail stores. The statistics included 64 real estate transactions. Among these, 29 transactions were for renewing a real estate brokerage book, representing 45.3 percent of all real estate transactions.

Furthermore, there were eight transactions each for issuing a brokerage book, requesting the renewal of a real estate broker ID, and requesting the issuance of a real estate broker ID, representing 12.5 percent each. The remaining 11 transactions covered other real estate matters. The statistics also included eight requests for issuing a new license to practice as a real estate appraiser and one request for renewing an existing real estate appraiser license

