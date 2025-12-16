MUSCAT - Under the auspices of Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, the Royal Academy of Management (RAM), in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, has concluded the Governorates’ Planning and Economic Capacity Building Programme, marking a strategic shift in national development from service management to proactive economic shaping.

Implemented in line with the Royal Vision of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, the programme sought to cultivate a new generation of national leaders equipped with economic foresight, analytical depth, and adaptive capacity to respond effectively to global and regional economic transformations at the governorate level.

The programme focused on strengthening strategic economic thinking among national leaders, enabling them to interpret geo-economic shifts, reassess development priorities and design future-ready economic pathways. It addressed the accelerating transformations redefining leadership, competitiveness, and development models, both globally and within Oman.

Dr Ali bin Qassim al Lawati, President of the Royal Academy of Management (RAM), said the programme embodies the Royal Vision of His Majesty which places empowered, future-ready leadership at the heart of national development. He noted that Oman’s current and forthcoming development phases demand leaders capable of both managing institutions and understanding the complexities of the global and regional economic environment.

Dr Al Lawati stressed that the programme was designed as an integrated foundational platform rather than a conventional training initiative, enabling participants to reassess local and global economic realities and engineer sustainable development pathways that go beyond short-term interventions.

Highlighting the pace of global economic transformation, Dr Al Lawati said national resilience is no longer determined solely by resources, but by leadership equipped with economic foresight — leaders capable of interpreting complex shifts and transforming challenges into sustainable development opportunities.

Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, said the programme reflects an integrated government approach to advancing decentralisation and strengthening the role of governorates in shaping their development agendas. He noted that 50 participants from across the governorates took part in the programme, which adopted a comprehensive methodology combining theoretical foundations with practical application, alongside interactive dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The programme served as a specialised capacity-building framework aimed at strengthening institutional competencies within governorates and executive entities. Aligned with international standards, it focused on economic and development planning, budgeting, performance indicators, contract management, economic analysis, strategic planning and investment promotion.

Participants were also equipped with skills in local administration and economic decentralisation, enabling them to develop integrated frameworks supporting governorate strategies. The programme emphasised stakeholder alignment, cross-sectoral integration, and project evaluation and selection mechanisms linked to development priorities.

