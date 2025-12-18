MUSCAT - Omani startup EnviBrick showcased a home-grown construction innovation at the Green Build Oman 2025 event, positioning its engineered bricks as a practical solution to one of the country’s most pressing challenges: high energy consumption in buildings.

Mohamed Alderiy, Founder of EnviBrick, highlighted how material science and local innovation can directly support Oman’s sustainability and energy-efficiency goals. According to him, the company is “not just producing bricks, but creating a new construction technology” designed for the region’s climate.

Setting the market context, Alderiy cited data from Mordor Intelligence showing that the GCC green buildings market is projected to grow from $35.8 billion in 2024 to about $66.8 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of nearly 11 per cent. This rapid expansion, he noted, creates a clear opportunity for locally developed materials that can reduce emissions while remaining commercially competitive.

At the core of EnviBrick’s value proposition is addressing energy use driven by building temperature. In Oman, more than 60 per cent of energy consumption in buildings is linked to air conditioning, with around 65 per cent directly attributed to heat transfer through building structures. EnviBrick’s engineered design focuses on reducing this heat transfer while maintaining a lightweight structure, directly lowering cooling demand and associated energy costs.

The product specifications presented underscored the brick’s technical strength. EnviBrick blocks are manufactured using recycled materials, reinforcing their eco-friendly credentials. Load-bearing blocks achieve a compressive strength of 36 MPa, while non-load-bearing blocks reach 16 MPa — higher than many competing alternatives in the market. Alongside strength, the bricks provide thermal and sound insulation, combining performance with sustainability.

Beyond energy savings, Alderiy emphasised broader economic and environmental benefits. Reduced cooling requirements translate into lower carbon emissions over a building’s lifecycle, while improved efficiency can enhance long-term property value. The integration of sustainability, performance and support for the local economy was repeatedly highlighted as a defining feature of the EnviBrick concept.

While EnviBrick began as a university-led innovation, the presentation marked a shift towards commercial readiness and market relevance. By aligning advanced engineering with Oman’s climate realities and the region’s fast-growing green construction market, EnviBrick positions itself as a credible Omani contribution to the future of sustainable building in the Gulf.

