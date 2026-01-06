Muscat - Barr Al Jissah has a construction progress at the Al Mina Waterfront Residences, with the development now approximately 65 percent complete and on track for completion in Q4 2026.

It has also confirmed a strategic partnership with global real estate leader Savills to support the next phase of delivery and client engagement, marking a key step forward in realising Oman’s most exclusive waterfront community.

Hamood al Maamari, Director of Sales at BAJR, said, “With renewed direction and the support of our new strategic partners, we are moving forward with determination to deliver on our promise of a refined residential destination that reflects the character and natural beauty of Oman’s coastline.”

Savills has been appointed as the official real estate and relationship management partner for the development. With over 40 years of experience in Oman, a presence across seven MENA countries, and more than 700 offices in 70 countries worldwide, Savills brings unparalleled international expertise and access to the global luxury property market.

Ihsan Kharouf, Head of Savills Oman, said, “Al Mina represents a compelling waterfront residential offering within the Sultanate. Its setting, design quality, and lifestyle components position it as a highly distinctive development. Savills is pleased to support this next phase, ensuring buyers and homeowners benefit from clear communication, professional oversight, and a high standard of service through to completion.”

Situated within the prestigious Barr Al Jissah destination, Al Mina Waterfront Residences comprises a curated selection of luxury apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and villas. The development is set along the Sea of Oman and anchored by a deep-water marina, complemented by a retail element focused on the development’s needs, wellness offerings, and nautical activities, creating a balanced coastal lifestyle for residents.

Al Mina Waterfront Residences is a freehold development, available for ownership by both Omani and international buyers, offering long-term value and lifestyle opportunity in one of Oman’s most sought-after coastal locations.

