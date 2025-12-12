AMMAN — Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan said on Thursday that the government aims to finalise pending agreements and conclude financial arrangements for several major national projects.

During the Lower House’s closing session on the 2026 budget, Hassan said the government plans to launch tenders for most of these projects before the end of 2026, with completion expected between 2028 and 2030. He underscored their importance as strategic national priorities, according to a government statement.

“These go beyond mere promises or intentions; they constitute a clear declaration of the measures the government will implement over the next year and the following one,” he said.

Hassan noted that the projects include the National Water Carrier, the Aqaba–Shidiya/Maan–Ghor Safi railway, the Risha gas pipeline, and several initiatives in public transport, health, energy and infrastructure. He also highlighted the launch of the Omra City project as the foundation for a sovereign wealth fund, along with other planned ventures.

He said the total investment value of these projects exceeds $10 billion, with most funding sourced from local and foreign investors. Capital spending on the National Water Carrier project will double to JD250 million over the next four years, he added, while around JD100 million is allocated for the Risha gas project over the next three years.

“The government aims to open the door for public subscription to a portion of these projects in the coming phase to broaden the base of beneficiaries and participants in their development,” the prime minister said.

Hassan added that the JD1.6 billion allocated for projects and capital expenditures will be fully utilised to stimulate a wide range of economic sectors and support the launch of major strategic projects, with significant preparations already completed this year and implementation set to begin next year.

