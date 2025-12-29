Riyadh's real estate market is undergoing profound transformation, driven by strategic shifts and Vision 2030 acceleration buoyed by the $22 billion metro; the 2.7 GW data centre pipeline and the $100 billion construction market, said leading property expert JLL at its annual client event held in Riyadh.

During the JLL Riyadh Roundtable event, industry leaders discussed the city's macroeconomic backdrop and key trends shaping its office, residential, retail, hospitality, and emerging sectors like AI infrastructure and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

Saud Alsulaimani, the Country Lead and Head of Capital Markets at JLL Saudi Arabia, said: “Riyadh stands at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, presenting unparalleled opportunities for investors and developers.”

“The national priorities are continuously recalibrating, ensuring strategic alignment of projects and fostering deeper private sector collaboration. Regulatory shifts, such as the introduction of White Land Taxes and the rent freeze, are designed to stabilize markets and will ultimately drive a renewed focus on delivering premium assets,” he stated.

“This dynamic environment, coupled with the pivot around construction costs in certain segments, is fundamentally reshaping the market landscape and accelerating progress towards our national objectives,” he added.

The event highlighted the monumental impact of infrastructure projects, with Mireille Azzam Vidjen, Head of Consulting, Middle East and Africa at JLL, detailing Riyadh's Transit Revolution.

“The Riyadh Metro, a $22.5 billion investment spanning 176km with 6 lines and 84 stations, provides comprehensive geographic reach, boasting a coverage depth of 9.8 km per 100 sq km. This strategic investment creates substantial TOD opportunities, with properties potentially commanding a 20-30% premium. JLL emphasized the need for climate-responsive last-mile solutions to enhance accessibility in Riyadh's hot climate,” he noted.

Discussions further explored the burgeoning AI infrastructure sector, with Gaurav Mathur, Head of Data Centers at JLL, highlighting KSA’s AI Infrastructure Boom.

“The Kingdom is rapidly scaling up its data center capacity, with an impressive 2.7 GW in pipeline, transforming land and power planning into core national infrastructure. This AI expansion is positioned as an economic catalyst, driving growth across logistics, offices, hospitality, and residential sectors, solidifying KSA's global standing as the region’s AI compute hub,” he stated.

Maroun Deeb, Head of Projects and Development Services, KSA at JLL, highlighted the construction market's significant future projects pipeline.

Valued at $100 billion in 2025 with 5.4% annual growth projected through 2029, the sector actively manages complexities like skilled labour, material costs as well as supply chain dynamics, leveraging BIM adoption for efficiency.

While tender price inflation is forecast at an annual average of +2% to -2%, proactive cost management is key, said the global property expert.

Despite these, the market maintains a strong outlook, particularly in Riyadh, bolstered by mega-events like Expo 2030, FIFA World Cup 2034, and KSIA, alongside legislative reforms and PIF's private sector partnerships, creating powerful investment magnets.

With unprecedented strategic investments across game-changing infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and rapidly emerging sectors, bolstered by dynamic regulatory frameworks and an unwavering focus on innovation and sustainability, the city is not just evolving – it's aggressively forging it’s path to global prominence, stated JLL in a statement.

Riyadh stands firmly as a vibrant, resilient, and indispensable hub for real estate development and a magnetic destination for global capital, poised for an era of exponential growth and limitless opportunities, it added.

