AMMAN — The Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) on Sunday denied claims that water is used at any stage of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply chain, from production and import to storage and filling at its gas filling plants in Zarqa, Amman, and Irbid.

The JPRC issued a statement following a video circulating on social media, filmed by a citizen, which it claimed falsely showed water inside a gas cylinder.

The JPRC said it fills an average of 96,000 cylinders per day year-round on a single production line, noting that output rises significantly during periods of peak demand and cold weather, reaching about 250,000 cylinders per day.

The company stressed that all cylinders are filled with gas free of water, adding that had the water originated from the refinery, it would have appeared in thousands of cylinders filled on the same production line on the same day.

JPRC said it has no interest or incentive for gas cylinders to contain any substance other than liquefied petroleum gas, noting that its responsibility for cylinders ends once they leave the premises of company-operated filling plants.

The statement added that cylinders undergo rigorous inspection and testing by qualified technical staff before and after filling, and that no cylinder leaves the plants without passing checks covering the cylinder body, valve, and gas quantity. Any cylinder found to have defects is immediately removed from circulation.

The refinery urged consumers to check the integrity of the shrink seal attached to the cylinder valve at the point of purchase and to ensure the safety of the hose, regulator, and leak preventer when installing the cylinder.

