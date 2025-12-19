Saudi Arabia has officially completed grid connection of its landmark energy storage system (ESS) project with the nameplate capacity of 7.8GWh.

Once fully energised, it will become the world's largest operational battery energy storage system (BESS), marking a major milestone in the advancement of renewable energy in the Middle East.

The project spans three sites located in the southwestern regions of KSA - Najran, Khamis Mushait, and Madaya. Sungrow, the equipment provider, played a pivotal role by completing the manufacturing of over 1,500 PowerTitan 2.0 systems in just 58 days and delivering the entire project within a very challenging timeline, said a statement.

The PowerTitan 2.0 system features an all-in-one AC-DC block design, integrating embedded power conversion systems (PCS), pre-assembled battery container, medium voltage transformers and RMU, and comprehensive factory testing. This streamlined configuration significantly reduces onsite installation time. Additionally, Sungrow has deployed a dedicated local service team of professionals based in Saudi Arabia to support installation, commissioning, and grid connection.

This 7.8 GWh project marks the beginning of large-scale energy storage deployment in the Middle East. The project's annual charging and discharging capacity is expected to reach 2.2 billion kWh, which can meet the annual electricity needs of 400,000 households in Saudi Arabia.

The project contributes significantly to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and supports the global transition toward clean and sustainable energy.

