Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sports has invited pre-qualification bids from qualified and experienced contracting companies to carry out the main construction works for the King Salman Stadium project in Riyadh.

Set to become one of the world's largest sports venues, the main stadium will have a gross seating capacity of more than 92,000, with amenities including a 150-seat Royal Suite, 120 luxury hospitality skyboxes and lounges, 300 VVIP seats, and 2,200 VIP seats.

The venue will feature internal screens, gardens and a walking path on its roof with panoramic views of King Abdulaziz Park.

The stadium is designed by leading US architect Populous, with ideas culminating the cultural heritage and natural scenery of Saudi Arabia.

Located in northern Riyadh on King Salman Road, adjacent to King Abdulaziz Park, the stadium masterplan will include a variety of sports facilities, commercial areas and recreational facilities.

Inspiration for the design is drawn from Saudi Arabia’s mesmerising natural landscape, with the symbolic concept of each venue within the masterplan representing a seed that germinates, cracks the earth and emerges as a dynamic yet seemingly natural intervention, said Populous in its statement.

The location of the King Salman International Stadium is planned to be in close proximity with the King Khalid International Airport and Riyadh Metro Station, further enhancing the venue as a major transit point in the country.

The stadium will be built on high global standards and is planned to host major tournaments and events. The state-of-the-art venue will be located next to the King Abdulaziz Park development.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at February 16.-TradeArabia News Service

