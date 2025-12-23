KUWAIT - Under aegis of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the ceremony for inking the engineering-supply-construction contract for building Mina Mubarak Al-Kabeer (port) on Boubyan island was singed on Monday.

His Highness the Prime Minister was present at the ceremony where the deal was signed by Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan along with the deputy chairman of the Chinese Company for Communications and Construction, Chen Zhong.

Addressing the ceremony, His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed depth of the Kuwait-China relations that are based on "historic assets," mutual political respect, confidence and interests' intersection. These ties are based on the sagacious vision of the leaderships in the two countries, joint will to consolidate constructive cooperation at various levels and promote the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, he said.

This approach is capped today with the ceremonial signing of the engineering-supply-construction contract to complete execution of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Mina (port) venture, His Highness the Prime Minister said.

His Highness the Prime Minister has pointed out that this occasion has coincided with the second anniversary of His Highness the Amir's taking of the helm of power, depicting the resolve and the approach toward qualitative development accomplishments.

The enterprise of the key port is one of the strategic bases of the economic development in Kuwait, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah said. It will enhance Kuwait's share in the regional and international trade and the global supply chain, he added.

Moreover, the venture is essential to attain objectives of neo Kuwait vision, contribute to diversifying the economic basis, increase the national income, create qualitative work opportunities, enhance the national potentials in the affiliated service, logistical and commercial sectors, His Highness the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Minister Al-Mashaan also made a statement at the ceremony, noting that the signing the deal is a corner stone for constructive cooperation, translation of signed agreements and memoranda of understanding. The venture is an economic edifice, a service and logistical center forecast to contribute to overhauling the marine transport infrastructure, boosting the operating energy and capacities of the national ports, she said.

For his part, the Chinese acting charge d'affaires, Lie Xiang, said the deal inking constitutes participation in "the belt and road initiative." For his part, Zhong said the enterprise is the first basic achievement in the execution of the joint strategy, pledging adherence to top-notch standards in executing the mega venture.

The ceremony was attended by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shareedah Al-Mousherji, Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dekheel Al-Dekheel, ministers and other state officials.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).