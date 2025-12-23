RIYADH — Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said that Saudi Arabia would have concluded another chapter of ambition and success by the end of 2025, embodying the meaning of stability and witnessing the nation's monumental achievements.

He said this at the government press conference during which the announcement about the completion of the Six Flags Qiddiya City was made by Abdullah Al-Dawood, Board Member and Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company.“Today, Six Flags Qiddiya City is complete and Aquaarabia is over 95 percent complete,” he said. The announcement came nine days ahead of the official opening of Six Flags Qiddiya City.

Al-Dawood announced that on December 31, Qiddiya will open its first entertainment asset, Six Flags, marking a significant addition to the entertainment sector and a transformative milestone in the project's development. “Qiddiya is shaping the future of entire sectors,” he said.

Al-Dawood noted that Six Flags offers record-breaking enthusiasts a unique opportunity to break world records through five main rides, most notably the Falcon Roller, which achieved an unprecedented feat by breaking three world records as the longest, fastest, and highest roller coaster in the world. He also confirmed that Six Flags Qiddiya offers a range of entertainment experiences supported by innovative technologies being introduced for the first time in the region, further solidifying the project's position as a global destination for high-quality entertainment.

He said this opening marks the beginning of a series of successive openings for approximately 70 properties, which will be announced gradually as part of Qiddiya's phased operational plan, with new properties being launched sequentially. Construction has also commenced on a number of other properties, including Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, the Performing Arts Center, the Speed Track, Mercedes-Benz Performance World, golf clubs, and the gaming and esports zone.

Referring to the Qiddiya project, Minister Al-Dossary said: “As we celebrate the launch of Qiddiya Entertainment City today, I am pleased to announce that Qiddiya will host the Impact Makers Forum (ImpaQ),’ and that we are working with our partners in Qiddiya to launch the ‘IMPAC House in Qiddiya’ project. This will be a global platform that brings together influencers from around the world, creating an inspiring and innovative environment that opens horizons for creating a cross-border impact.”

He also noted that the word “Qiddiya” reached audiences nearly 19 billion times in the first half of this year and more than 27 billion times globally in the second half of the year. This reflects the tremendous surge in local and international interest in the project and solidifies its position among the most prominent Saudi projects in the entertainment sector.

He emphasized that the Tuwaiq Mountains, with their rock formations, have witnessed the passage of caravans and events throughout the centuries. Today, they are transforming from a silent backdrop of history into a living stage for the new future. “We, in Saudi Arabia, do not start where others end, we start where others dream,” the minister asserted.

Al-Dossary said that the year 2025 has solidified security, bolstered growth, opened broader horizons for investment, and saw the Kingdom host major international events and conferences. It also marks the beginning of a new year of prosperity and progress.

In the recently announced general budget for 2026, Al-Dossary said, the Saudi leadership directed strategic spending on development and social programs and projects, placing the interests and service of citizens at the forefront of priorities. "In a national achievement reflecting the diversification of the Saudi economy and the Kingdom's successful efforts in promoting sustainability, the contribution of non-oil activities to real GDP reached 55.4% in the third quarter of 2015, compared to 45.9% in the third quarter of 2016."

He said the rate of homeownership among Saudi families reached 65.4% by the end of 2024. Believing that health is fundamental to the quality of life of individuals and society, he noted the rise in the average life expectancy in the Kingdom to 79.7 years, compared to 74 years in 2016.

The minister emphasized that empowering youth and national talent was a top priority, resulting in the implementation of seven decisions to localize 311 professions at the beginning of 2025. This contributed to increasing the number of Saudis in the targeted sectors.

Al-Dossary said Riyadh Metro achieved the highest level of punctuality globally, with a 99.8% compliance rate for 2025. It served 120 million passengers from its launch until October 2025. The Kingdom also aims to implement the first phase of the new seventh line of the Riyadh Metro in 2026, extending from the Diriyah Gate project in the north to the Qiddiya project southwest of Riyadh, he pointed out.

