Duqm – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) will inaugurate the Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (National Road 32 – southern section) and Ras Markaz Road on Wednesday, as part of celebrations marking the National Day. The inauguration ceremony will be held under the patronage of H E Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy.

The infrastructure projects reflect OPAZ’s continued focus on enhancing the attractiveness and competitiveness of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). The dualisation of Sultan Said bin Taimur Road is aimed at improving the urban environment in the city centre and creating a modern setting in line with Duqm’s expanding development and the major projects underway in the zone.

The project is also expected to improve traffic flow in central Duqm and facilitate connectivity to key commercial, industrial, tourism and logistics areas, in addition to Duqm Airport.

The Ras Markaz Road dualisation project will connect the oil storage area with new investment zones for renewable energy and the fisheries and food industries, linking these to other investment areas in SEZAD. The project will improve OPAZ’s transport network and ease mobility for citizens, residents and investors.

