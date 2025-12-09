The Myriad, a global award-winning student living brand, is strengthening its regional presence with an expansion across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It is represented in the kingdom by Dedicated Housing Company (DHC), a SAR2 billion ($533 million) fund joint venture, pioneering co-living for professionals and students between Sumou Global Investment (SGI), Majd Investment, and Strategic Housing Group (SHG).

DHC is now actively identifying prime land locations in cities including Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, to meet the demand of the growing higher education students in the kingdom.

This strategy aligns with the kingdom’s rapidly growing university enrolment, increasing demand for affordable yet high-quality housing in support of the Vision 2030 initiatives, that encourage private-sector participation and elevate standards.

"At The Myriad, affordability and high standards come together seamlessly," said Vik Rao, the Group Chief Executive Officer of SHG and DHC. "The Myriad’s resident-first approach creates safe, efficient and joyful living environments that support students academically, socially, and personally," he stated. "With a proven track record in the UAE and Oman, and given the kingdom’s rapidly growing university-age population, expanding The Myriad into Saudi Arabia is both a natural and essential next step," he added.

As part of its Saudi expansion, The Myriad is assessing key land parcels ranging from 20,000 to 50,000 sq m to develop a series of student communities in proximity of universities and public transportation.

A top tier student living brand, it is designed to empower today’s students through premium yet accessible co-living communities that reflect the cultural values and traditions of the Gulf region.

With existing properties in the Middle East, developed and operated in both Dubai and Muscat, The Myriad is recognised for fostering vibrant, connected, and welfare-oriented student lifestyles.

Its developments feature fully furnished units, AI- and traditionally powered security, recreational and sports facilities, retail outlets, dining options, an annual events calendar, and exceptional customer service, he noted.

The brand has been widely recognised for raising the bar of student accommodation, receiving awards such as World Realty Congress Awards in Affordability and Customer Engagement categories, the Global Recognition Awards three years in a row for Community Engagement, and Best Residential Project – Affordable Housing for 2024 and 2025 at the Arabian Best of the Best Awards, said Rao.

The Myriad is also part of a joint venture partnership with Asset Living, one of the largest property management firms in the US, overseeing more than 450,000 units nationwide across student housing, multi-family, and co-living sectors.

DHC's expansion coincides with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing initiatives to activate high-value projects and stimulate development in key centres, further supporting the Kingdom’s path toward world-class, student-focused community living, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

