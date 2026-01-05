Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, has invited bids from leading regional and international advisory firms for 23 projects involving state-owned real estate properties.

The scope of work for the winning bidder will be mainly related to feasibility studies and tender documents, said KAPP in a statement.

The key projects in the KAPP pipeline include the development of Fahaheel and Al Kout waterfront projects; setting up of two construction waste treatment plants as well as the work related to the Phase V of the Marina Mall project; Al Duwalia Center and the Al Mutahida; Al Maseel; Al Kabeer and Al Watiya Market, it stated.

The list also includes Kuwait Market Block 11; Al Farwaniya and Al Jahra slaughterhouses; Al-Duwalia Building and Al Duwali Golf Club as well as Al Wataniya; Al Safat and Al Manakh markets, said the statement.

According to KAPP, the winning advisory/consortium will be responsible for the preparation of feasibility studies (technical, economic, environmental, and legal) the preparation of tender documents, and the evaluation of bidders' proposals for each project.

In addition, the entity shall be undertaking supervision of the technical, financial, legal, and environmental aspects up to financial close for each project, it added.

