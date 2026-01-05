Southern Province Cement Company has announced that steady progress is being made on its new cement plant in the Saudi city of Jazan with work on most phases of the clinker production line already completed.

The commercial operation is set to begin later this year, said the Southern Province Cement Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Southern Province Cement had in 2023 awarded the contract to Sinoma International Engineering Company for the construction of the clinker production line. Once completed, it will boast a production capacity of 5,000 tonnes/day and cement grinding capacity of 10,000 tonnes/day, it stated.

The new clinker production facility at Jazan cement plant will replace the current production lines.

The scope of work involves infrastructure for an additional clinker production line with a capacity of 5,000 tonnes/day, it added.

The Saudi cement group said work on most phases of the production line have already been completed and now trial operations are under way in accordance with the scheduled implementation plan.

The first trial batch of clinker was produced on December 29 last year.

With the work in full swing, the company expects all construction phases to get completed soon and full production capacity achieved. The commercial operations are likely to begin later this year.-TradeArabia News Service

